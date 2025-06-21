From ice rinks to fairways: Meet Barstool Riggs, one of golf's top influencers

Barstool Riggs has built a massive following by connecting with everyday golfers, despite coming to the sport later in life.

"I played hockey pretty much my whole life, and golf was sort of something I picked up a little later in life, and it turns out a lot of people are that way," Riggs told the Scripps News Group's Ben Higgins, who met the influncer during a visit to Goat Hill Park Golf Course in Oceanside, California.

Without a traditional golf background, Riggs has become one of the most recognizable figures in the golf world through his consistent online content creation.

"We do a podcast twice a week, we put out at least one longer-form YouTube video a week, we sell a lot of merchandise," Riggs said.

His success has created opportunities most golf fans can only dream about, including memorable interactions with the sport's biggest stars.

"To be kind of influential in the golf world, to get credentials to big events, to be able to come out to places like the Goat, and see our merchandise...to have people come out with a news camera, caring that you are here, is very shocking to us, but it's very cool, and it's awesome that people kind of see golf the same way that we do," Riggs said.

One of those unforgettable moments came when Tiger Woods dropped to his knees during a video shoot and still outdrove Riggs.

"We filmed a video with him and he dropped down to his knees and outdrove me from his knees, even after I hit a good tee shot," Riggs said.

The experience left a lasting impression.

"People can't believe how giddy we are after we filmed that video. It felt like we're 7-year-old kids after Christmas," Riggs said.

But for Riggs, his platform is about more than just personal experiences with golf legends.

"Golf is good for the soul. I think the more people who play golf, the happier humanity would be, I really do," Riggs said.

This story was originally published by Ben Higgins with the Scripps News Group.