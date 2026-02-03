Geodis Park announced as one of the six additional venues that will hold matches for 2028 Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Geodis Park has been announced as one of the six additional venues across the US that will hold matches for the 2028 Olympic Football Tournaments.

These group stage and knockout matches will ultimately lead up to the final stage matches at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

“Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. “With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we’re inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028.”

Registration is open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw now through March 18.

Newly Announced Stadiums

New York Stadium in the New York Zone, future home of the New York City Football Club, stadium to be completed in 2027

in the New York Zone, future home of the New York City Football Club, stadium to be completed in 2027 Columbus Stadium in the Columbus Zone, home of the Columbus Crew

in the Columbus Zone, home of the Columbus Crew Geodis Park in the Nashville Zone, home of Nashville Soccer Club

in the Nashville Zone, home of Nashville Soccer Club St. Louis Stadium in the St. Louis Zone, home of the St. Louis CITY Soccer Club

in the St. Louis Zone, home of the St. Louis CITY Soccer Club San José Stadium in the San José Zone, home of the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay Football Club

in the San José Zone, home of the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay Football Club San Diego Stadium in the San Diego Zone, home of the San Diego Football Club, San Diego Wave Football Club and San Diego State University