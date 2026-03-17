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Geodis Park to host group stage, quarter-final matches during LA28 Olympics

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may remember that just last month we told you about Geodis Park being announced as one of the additional venues across the US that will hold matches for the 2028 Olympic Football Tournaments.

Well additional details have been provided, showing what Nashville fans can expect that summer!

Geodis (Nashville Stadium) will host nine matches during the tournament, featuring group-stage games across the same dates and both men’s and women’s quarter-finals on July 20 and 21.

Registration is open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw now through March 18.

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