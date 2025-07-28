Gerald Harrison departs Austin Peay, accepting Athletic Director position at Marshall

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Vice President and Director of Athletics at Austin Peay State University has accepted the position of vice president and director of athletics at Marshall University.

Gerald Harrison has been with the program since July 2018 and ushered the university into a new era, joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in July 2022 and set to join the United Athletic Conference for all sports in July 2026.

He was also at the forefront of moving the men’s and women’s basketball programs to F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville.

Harrison’s final day at Austin Peay will be Aug. 15.

“I am deeply grateful to President Licari and the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees for the incredible honor of entrusting me with the privilege of leading the crown jewel of this institution – Austin Peay Athletics,” said Harrison. “Together, we’ve built something special: championship moments, meaningful graduations, lives changed through sport, and an elevated student-athlete experience that reflects the heart of who we are. As we step into a new and rapidly changing era of college athletics, I have no doubt that Austin Peay is ready – not just to compete, but to lead. The foundation is strong, the vision is clear, and the Peayple are unmatched.

“To the entire Austin Peay family and the Clarksville/Montgomery County community –thank you for embracing me and my family and for standing behind Clarksville’s Hometown Team every step of the way. While we are excited about what lies ahead, Lisa, Torri, Lorri and I will always carry this place in our hearts. We leave with full hearts, lasting memories, and deep appreciation for everything that makes Austin Peay so remarkable.”