Hat trick from Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge sends Nashville SC to its first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final

George Walker IV/AP
Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, left, celebrates his goal with defender Daniel Lovitz, right, during the second half of an U.S. Open Cup semifinal soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is heading to its first-ever final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

The cup is the country's oldest ongoing national soccer competition and was founded in 1914.

The boys in gold were led to victory thanks to a hat trick from MLS MVP candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge!

The team will learn who they will face on Wednesday, September 17, when Minnesota United FC hosts Austin FC in the other semifinal match. The winner of that match will host the final on October 1.

With this final, Nashville SC has the chance to bring Tennessee its first first professional sports championship.

