Heartbreak Hurricanes: Preds fall in OT, will face elimination in Game 6

Gerry Broome/AP
Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) falls to the ice while trying to take a shot on goal while Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin defends at left during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than eight minutes to go in Game 5 it looked like Nashville was heading home with a chance to close out the series.

Carolina's Martin Necas then decided to go the length of the ice and put a wrap around shot past Juuse Saros to tie the game at two to send it to overtime.

The Hurricanes scored in the extra period on a 4 on 4 to get the 3-2 win and take a 3-2 series lead as the series heads back to Nashville.

Jordan Stall scored the game winning goal for Carolina.

Yakov Trenin scored both goals for Nashville. He'd scored five goals all season heading into tonight's game.

Puck drop for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:30 Thursday night in Smashville as the Preds try and keep their season alive.

