Heartbreak Hurricanes: Preds fall in OT, will face elimination in Game 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than eight minutes to go in Game 5 it looked like Nashville was heading home with a chance to close out the series.

Carolina's Martin Necas then decided to go the length of the ice and put a wrap around shot past Juuse Saros to tie the game at two to send it to overtime.

The Hurricanes scored in the extra period on a 4 on 4 to get the 3-2 win and take a 3-2 series lead as the series heads back to Nashville.

Jordan Stall scored the game winning goal for Carolina.

Yakov Trenin scored both goals for Nashville. He'd scored five goals all season heading into tonight's game.

Puck drop for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:30 Thursday night in Smashville as the Preds try and keep their season alive.