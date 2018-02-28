Heat star Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Florida school shooting victim, hits game-winning shot
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made the game-winning shot in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night while wearing shoes with a tribute to one of his biggest fans.
Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Florida school shooting, was laid to rest Monday while wearing Wade's jersey.
Wade heard about it and tweeted:
This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018
It's way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don't get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018
After dedicating the rest of his season to Oliver, Wade took the floor Tuesday night wearing special shoes.
.@DwyaneWade pays his respects to Joaquin Oliver, the Parkland shooting victim who was buried in his jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VStV4rlKId— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2018
Near the end of the game, with the Heat down by one with a few seconds left, Wade hit a jumpshot that proved to be the game-winner.
THE GAME WINNER! pic.twitter.com/kyIl0Ot42u— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2018
Following the game, Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union tweeted:
I'm still shaking... South Florida needed this. Man. I'm tearing up for so many reasons and none basketball related. It's bigger than basketball! https://t.co/czunINjIEr— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 28, 2018
