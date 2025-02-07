Hendersonville racecar drivers find reconnection back at their middle school

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two-time Indy 500 champion, Josef Newgarden and NASCAR Cup driver Josh Berry both grew up in Hendersonville.

"The fact that we are a 64,000-person community and we have two people at the top level of both of the major racing formats. We'll take it," said Jamie Clary, Mayor of Hendersonville.

The connection between these two drivers was closer than anyone thought.

"We went to middle school together, and really I didn't know that he had an interest in racing. He didn't know that I had an interest in racing. And then it was probably 5 years ago that we made the connection," Berry said.

"I remember seeing Josh on the TV, and I was like, 'Josh Berry. I know Josh Berry.' It's been very cool to learn about his story. Just two guys from Hendersonville. It's kind of crazy," Newgarden said.

This week, the 34-year-old drivers returned to their roots. They walked the halls and were reminded of their past.

The pair shared their own experiences with the students.

"Look at us. We're 34 years old. We drive race cars for a living, and we're back at our middle school. We think it's so cool. So just enjoy these years," Berry said.

After some sound advice, it was time for the students to test the drivers' retention.

"What planet is closest to the sun?" a student asked.

"Oh come on kid! We're gonna go with Mercury," Newgarden said.

"Yes!" the class yelled.

It was an afternoon well spent for these drivers as they created some new memories in their old stomping grounds.

"This is the first time I've seen my middle school in years, and the kids were so nice," Newgarden said.

"Spending the time with the kids was the best part of it all, and we played are you smarter than an 8th grader. Me and Joseph did all right so we're happy," Berry said.