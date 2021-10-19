Watch
Henry's three TDs, last minute defensive stand lead Titans to win against Bills

Mark Zaleski/AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 10:32 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 23:32:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense and a key defensive stand in the last minute of the game finished the job against the Buffalo Bills.

The back and forth game featured seven lead changes with the Titans coming away the 34-31 victory in front of a raucous crowd inside Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry rushed for 143 and three touchdowns on the night including a 76-yard run that clocked in as the fastest run by a running back this season.

His final touchdown of the night, put the Titans up by a field goal with three minutes left.

Buffalo drove down the field as the clock ticked down, but a Josh Allen quarterback sneak attempt from inside the 5-yard-line was snuffed out by the Titans defensive line.

The Titans saw multiple players go down with injuries in the game, but continued fighting and were able to gut out the victory.

The win moves Tennessee to 4-2 on the season. They will host Kansas City in just six days time.

