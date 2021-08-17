Here are the professional sports teams requiring face masks

Several professional sports teams have recently announced that fans will again have to wear a mask or prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the surge in COVID cases across the nation.

As sports teams take precautions to keep fans, players, and employees safe, here is a list of what professional sports leagues in America require from fans when it comes to masks and vaccination status.

NFL

Mercedez-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons play, said on its website that masks are required for fans in all enclosed spaces, including clubs, elevators, and the retail store.

The Buffalo Bills said that everyone would be required to wear face masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

Las Vegas Raiders said fans would not need to wear a mask if they prove they have received both doses of a COVID vaccine.

New Orleans Saints said fans would need to wear a mask while inside the Superdome unless they eat or drink. The new protocol comes as the city announced that masks must be worn in an indoor facility.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks when indoors at Lincoln Financial Field. They will not have to wear a mask if they're sitting or standing in outdoor spaces.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on its website that masks would be mandatory for fans and staff, and they must be worn at all times, including while going through security. The Steelers said you could remove the mask only to eat or drink.

The San Francisco 49ers said Levi's Stadium would return to full capacity this upcoming season. Fans who have received both doses of a COVID vaccine won't have to wear a mask while outdoors. Still, all fans, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask while indoors, including club spaces, restrooms, and elevators, per the Santa Clara County mask protocol.

NBA

The Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play, announced that everyone would be required to prove they've received one shot of the COVID vaccination.

Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors play, announced that fans over the age of 12 would be required to show proof of vaccination to attend games this coming season. “Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as an accepted health pass for fans," the arena said in a statement.

The Indiana Pacers said anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

On its website, the Miami Heat said anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask while at FTX Arena regardless of vaccination status.

NHL

True North Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Winnipeg Jets , announced that fans would be required to be fully vaccinated to attend games or events at the arena. All employees, event staff, and guests will also have to prove they've been fully vaccinated vaccine to work at or attend events, the company said in a statement.

COLLEGE

According to the Associated Press, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters that his staff and team would undergo the same masking, social distancing, and testing policies they did last season for the first six weeks of this upcoming season to avoid a COVID outbreak.

Tulane became the first FBS school to announce such a requirement which is set to happen for anyone attending any of the school's sporting events. Fans will also have to wear masks at the games.

Tulane opens their football season against No. 3 Oklahoma.

NASCAR

According to the Associated Press, NASCAR requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all indoor spaces, including haulers, buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control, and suites.

Masks will not have to be worn outdoors, but the AP reported that everyone must refrain from having close contact with someone.

MLB

In June, Major League Baseball announced that fully vaccinated players and staff could stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens, and clubhouses, the Associated Press reported.

But fans are still required to wear masks at some stadiums.

The Chicago Cubs said fans who are not vaccinated must wear a mask at all times. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, while in public indoor settings.

On its website, the Chicago White Sox said, "as of July 30, 2021, the City of Chicago recommends that all persons wear face masks in public, indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status. This recommendation by the City of Chicago is for the health and safety of everyone in our community."

The Houston Astros said masks are no longer required for fans who are fully vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said masks are required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

At Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees fans who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask. Those who are unvaccinated are over the age of 3 must wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking.

The New York Mets said masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals.

The Oakland Athletics announced that beginning Aug. 3, fans, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks inside the Treehouse, Stomping Ground, and Shibe Park Tavern while at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated its indoor mask at Citizens Bank Park, saying that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask while in indoor spaces.

The St. Louis Cardinals said fully vaccinated fans attending games at Busch Stadium are no longer required to wear masks, but they "strongly encourage" those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask.