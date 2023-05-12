Here's when the Tennessee Titans will play in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans released their schedule for the 2023 season.

The Titans' home schedule includes contests against Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Here's when and where they play.

Preseason

8/10-13: at Chicago on WKRN

8/17-20: at Minnesota on WKRN

8/24-27: home against New England on WKRN

Regular season

9/10: at New Orleans at noon on NewsChannel 5

9/17: home against the LA Chargers at noon on NewsChannel 5

9/24: at Cleveland at noon on NewsChannel 5

10/1: home against Cincinnati at noon on NewsChannel 5

10/8: at Indianapolis at noon on NewsChannel 5

10/15: home against Baltimore in London at 8:30 a.m. on the NFL Network

10/29: home against Atlanta on NewsChannel 5

11/2: at Pittsburgh at 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video

11/12 at Tampa Bay on NewsChannel 5

11/19: at Jacksonville on NewsChannel 5

11/26: home against Carolina on Fox

12/3: home against Indianapolis on NewsChannel 5

12/11: at Miami on ESPN

12/17: at home against Houston on NewsChannel 5

12/24: at home against Seattle on NewsChannel 5

12/31: at Houston on Fox

1/6 or 1/7: home against Jacksonville