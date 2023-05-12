Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Here's when the Tennessee Titans will play in 2023

Titans Stadium
Devin Crawford/WTVF
Nissan Stadium
Titans Stadium
Posted at 7:17 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 20:17:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans released their schedule for the 2023 season.

The Titans' home schedule includes contests against Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Here's when and where they play.

Preseason

8/10-13: at Chicago on WKRN
8/17-20: at Minnesota on WKRN
8/24-27: home against New England on WKRN

Regular season

9/10: at New Orleans at noon on NewsChannel 5
9/17: home against the LA Chargers at noon on NewsChannel 5
9/24: at Cleveland at noon on NewsChannel 5
10/1: home against Cincinnati at noon on NewsChannel 5
10/8: at Indianapolis at noon on NewsChannel 5
10/15: home against Baltimore in London at 8:30 a.m. on the NFL Network
10/29: home against Atlanta on NewsChannel 5
11/2: at Pittsburgh at 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video
11/12 at Tampa Bay on NewsChannel 5
11/19: at Jacksonville on NewsChannel 5
11/26: home against Carolina on Fox
12/3: home against Indianapolis on NewsChannel 5
12/11: at Miami on ESPN
12/17: at home against Houston on NewsChannel 5
12/24: at home against Seattle on NewsChannel 5
12/31: at Houston on Fox
1/6 or 1/7: home against Jacksonville

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great