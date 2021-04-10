Watch
Hometown no-no: Musgrove no-hitter for Padres vs. Rangers

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) is mobbed by teammates after pitching a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 09, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has thrown the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team.

The Padres were the only active MLB team without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game.

Musgrove faced only 28 Texas Rangers batters, one over the minimum, in the 3-0 victory.

The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo after he got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Musgrove struck out 10 threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

This was only his second start for the Padres Musgrove improved to 2-0, The Associated Press reported.

