How the Titans are shaping up before the Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans.

Coach Mike Vrabel said right guard Nate Davis, linebacker David Long, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Rashaan Evans, cornerback Greg Mabin and tight end Geoff Swaim also will be held out against the Texans.

The Titans go into Sunday's game having won six straight, the NFL's longest active streak. They've also used an league-high 82 players.

Dupree is on injured reserve with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week’s game. The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday.

They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Houston.

Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8). Dupree had started two of seven games played this season.

