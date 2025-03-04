Inaugural Broadway Block Party making its way to Music City this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sports Council and ESPN Events have announced a new sporting event coming to Music City!

On Tuesday, they announced the inaugural Broadway Block Party women’s college volleyball tournament which will take place this summer!

The tournament will feature a triple header on August 31 at Bridgestone Arena, marking the first women’s collegiate volleyball tournament in Bridgestone Arena.

“We are extremely excited to showcase some of the most elite volleyball athletes in the country at Bridgestone Arena. With the national growth and interest in collegiate volleyball and women’s sports in general, we are confident we can create a great atmosphere for these matches,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council. “We appreciate the partnership of the SEC, Big Ten and ESPN in establishing this exciting new event for Nashville.”

The first matchup will feature Nebraska and Kentucky, followed by Purdue versus Tennessee and Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Tickets on sale for public access on March 13th at NashvilleSports.com/Broadway-Block-Party.