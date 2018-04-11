Indianapolis student gets college scholarship from Magic Johnson

Mostly Cloudy
Teona Wooldridge was overcome with joy and tears after receiving a $40,000 scholarship from a former NBA legend Tuesday night.
Wooldridge is a junior at the Charles Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis. She had been looking for scholarships and never expected it would happen during a lecture.
At the Steward Speaker Series former Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin Magic Johnson randomly chose Wooldridge for the scholarship.
"I was just amazed," Wooldridge said. "For me, it was just a blessing from God."
Her parents are youth ministers and teachers with IPS. They said they were grateful for Johnson's generosity.
"First I thought I was hearing things," Wooldridge's father said. "At first I heard $10,000, then $10,000 for four years. My heart just dropped. I was so amazed and so grateful."
Wooldridge plans on attending Spelman College in Atlanta.
