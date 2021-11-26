Watch
Injuries leave Titans working with thin group at receiver

Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:47:40-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones is on injured reserve. A.J. Brown is out against the New England Patriots with a chest injury. Marcus Johnson’s season is done after being put on injured reserve for the second time this season.

The receiving corps Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans thought they’d have this season currently is a patchwork group as they prepare to visit the Patriots on Sunday.

The quarterback is busy working to make sure everyone is on the same page quickly. Tannehill says it's hard no doubt. Tannehill says communication and being on the same page will be crucial.

