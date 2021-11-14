Injury report: Who will be out against the New Orleans Saints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.

The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.

Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills.

The 32-year-old receiver did not practice Friday. He has 21 catches for 336 yards, still looking for his first touchdown catch this season. By being placed on injured reserve, Jones will miss Sunday’s game with New Orleans (5-3), a visit from Houston on Nov. 21, and a visit to New England on Nov. 28.

Tennessee has its bye on Dec. 2, giving Jones at least a month to heal.

Fitzpatrick was the Titans’ fourth-round pick out of Louisville last spring. The Titans also elevated linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Titans will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr.

The Titans declared Long out Friday after the linebacker missed practice all week with an injured hamstring. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) also are out.

Tennessee added quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the injury report Friday with an illness — not COVID-19 related — that kept him from practicing. Tannehill was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late August.

Long, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of West Virginia, has started the last eight games for the Titans (7-2). Long picked off the first pass of his career in last week’s win over the Rams. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who missed that game, is questionable despite not practicing the past two days with an injured ankle.

Receiver Julio Jones also is questionable after being added back to the injury report with a hamstring issue that limited him Thursday. Jones did not practice Friday. Starting defensive tackle Teair Tart also is questionable with an injured groin.

