Jake Guentzel's goal, 2 assists lead Lightning over Predators 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists while Corey Perry broke a third-period tie to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators on Sunday to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 6-0-2 in the past eight games. Guentzel has scored in four consecutive games.

Jonas Johansson finished with 29 saves.

Joakim Kemell and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference despite three consecutive losses. Justus Annunen finished with 25 saves.

Perry scored the winning goal at 6:52 of the third period. A pass by Emil Lilleberg was tipped by Guentzel but the rebound popped right to Perry at the side of the net for his fourth goal since being acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline.

Kemell scored his first career goal in an unconventional manner as he had a half-step on Erik Cernak to take a pass from Filip Forsberg. But Cernak pushed Kemell from behind and knocked both Kemell and the puck into the net at 8:31 of the second period.

Guentzel pulled the Lightning even at 13:32 of the second period as a shot from Darren Raddysh hit the glove of Roman Josi and came to Guentzel at the left circle with an open net.

Hagel put the Lightning in front at 4:33 but the Predators answered 20 seconds later on a tip from Forsberg that deflected off Yanni Gourde and then in off the skate of Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

Up next

Nashville: At Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Lightning: Host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

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