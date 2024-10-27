Jared Goff throws for 3 TDs and Lions win 5th straight, dominating Titans 52-14

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and David Montgomery was the first of five players to score in the first half for the Detroit Lions, who romped past the Tennessee Titans 52-14 on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions (6-1) have the conference's best record after winning five straight games, averaging 40-plus points over the last four.

Detroit had its highest-scoring game since a 55-point performance against Chicago in 1997, and scored at least 50 for the fourth time in franchise history.

The Titans (1-6) were routed for a second straight week and have already signaled this is a rebuilding year by trading veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins and starting linebacker Ernest Jones Jr.

Detroit has been on a roll lately by leaning on Goff, but it had more points (42) than he had passing yards (28) early in the third quarter. He finished 12 of 15 for 85 yards.

The Lions didn't need Goff to very productive because they made big plays in every phase and pulled off a trick play as they do in most games — this time, a touchdown pass by running back Montgomery, who took a pitch from Goff and found Sam LaPorta from 3 yards out to give the Lions a 35-14 lead and their highest-scoring half since 1970.

Jahmyr Gibbs had a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Khalil Dorsey had a 72-yard kickoff return to set up Goff's 8-yard TD pass to Brock Wright early in the second.

Kalif Raymond's 90-yard kickoff return early in the third put Detroit ahead 42-14.

Mason Rudolph made an ill-advised pass on Tennessee's first drive, throwing while defensive end Levi Onwuzurike was hitting him, and linebacker Trevor Nowaske intercepted it.

The Titans extended their streak of throwing an interception in every game and Detroit took advantage, taking the lead on Montgomery's 7-yard touchdown run. Rudolph later floated a pass that Kerby Joseph picked off, setting up Goff's 1-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff was taken out with a 38-point lead early in the fourth quarter to give second-year pro Hendon Hooker some experience. Gibbs had a season-high 127 yards rushing and a score on the longest run of his career.

Rudolph helped receiver Calvin Ridley have his most productive game of the season and rushed for his first touchdown, an 11-yarder that fooled Detroit's defense and tied the game late in the first quarter.

Rudolph, starting for the injured Will Levis, finished 22 of 38 for 266 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine early in the second quarter and two interceptions. Ridley matched a career high with 10 receptions for a season-high 143 yards. Tony Pollard ran for a season-high 95 yards on 20 carries.

Injuries

Titans: Levis (shoulder) missed a second straight week and CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was also inactive.

Lions: LB Malcom Rodriguez (ankle) was ruled out in the first half. DE Josh Paschal (illness) was inactive.

Up next

Titans: Host New England next Sunday.

Lions: At Green Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl