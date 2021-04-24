Watch
Juuse's World: Preds defeat Blackhawks 3-1

Jeff Haynes/AP
Nashville Predators celebrate the goal of Luke Kunin (11) as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 22:30:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville exorcised their United Center demons of just two nights ago by defeating Chicago 3-1.

The performance was a far cry from Wednesday night's 5-4 meltdown which ended in an overtime loss.

A scoreless 26 minutes was busted up by Ryan Johansen's fifth goal of the season.

Luke Kunin would add the Preds' second goal of the frame and Nashville went into the 3rd Period with another lead.

Erik Haula tacked on a goal in the 3rd Period.

Juuse Saros was excellent for the Preds in goal saving all but one shot sent his way by Chicago.

Saros' 29 saves led the way for the Nashville, who find themselves in a tight race for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Preds return to Bridgestone Arena next week for three straight home games.

