Katie Sowers: NFL's first openly gay coach joins Chiefs coaching staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An NFL coach that's breaking barriers has taken a new job with her hometown team.

Katie Sowers, the NFL's first openly gay coach and the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl, is leaving the San Francisco 49ers to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sowers, a Kansas native, made the announcement on Instagram earlier this week.

“Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City..I’m home!” she wrote.

Sowers' position is through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship which is designed to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.

In 2016, Sowers worked with the Atlanta Falcons under the fellowship. She then followed former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco when he was hired as the 49ers head coach in 2017.

Sowers served as a full-time offensive assistant from 2017 to 2020. She was on the sidelines during Super Bowl LIV, when the 49ers lost to the Chiefs 31-20.

This story was originally published by Megan Strickland on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.