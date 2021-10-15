Watch
Kraked: Nashville falls to Seattle in season opener

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Barre-Boulet (12) reach for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 22:48:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville dropped their opening game of the season 4-3 Thursday night against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Smashville was its usual rowdy self with the game being the first time Bridgestone Arena could be at full capacity in more than 18 months.

Eeli Tolvanen got the Preds on the board first, scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Seattle closed the 1st Period strong, pushing two power play goals past Juuse Saros in the last five minutes.

The teams traded goals in the 2nd Period with the Preds highlight coming off a rocket shot from Roman Josi to convert a power play.

Seattle scored an empty-netter to make it 4-2 before Mikael Granlund found the net with less than a minute left to set the score.

Its the first win in franchise history for the Kraken.

Nashville will be back on home ice this weekend as they host the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night inside Bridgestone Arena.

Carolina ended the Preds season in the playoffs last season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

