Lady Vols end Belmont Bruins run in the NCAA tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols held off neighbor Belmont 70-67 Monday night to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Lady Vols improved to 23-1 on their home floor in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

They earned the program’s 29th Sweet 16 berth. They will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas. Tennessee had to scrap for this win after blowing a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

Belmont snapped a 13-game winning streak.

