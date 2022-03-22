Watch
Lady Vols end Belmont Bruins run in the NCAA tournament

Mark Humphrey/AP
Belmont's Destinee Wells (11) drives against Tennessee's Brooklynn Miles (0) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 22:40:43-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols held off neighbor Belmont 70-67 Monday night to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Lady Vols improved to 23-1 on their home floor in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

They earned the program’s 29th Sweet 16 berth. They will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas. Tennessee had to scrap for this win after blowing a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

Belmont snapped a 13-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
