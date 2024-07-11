Watch Now
Sports

Actions

CTE found in brain tissue of former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson, who died in 2019

Greg Johnson, Scott Walker, Scott Hannan
MARK HUMPHREY/AP
Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson (22) and Scott Walker (24) congratulate San Jose Sharks' Scott Hannan (22) and other Sharks players after the Sharks defeated the Predators 2-1, in their first-round NHL hockey playoff game in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, April 30, 2006. The Sharks won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Greg Johnson, Scott Walker, Scott Hannan
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The late NHL veteran and Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson was diagnosed with CTE, according to post-mortem brain tissue analysis through the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Johnson played 14 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and the Preds.

He died by suicide in July 2019.

His wife of 22 years, Kristin Johnson and their daughters released the results on Wednesday. According to the Foundation, Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, diagnosed Johnson with CTE, but was unable to definitively stage it due to the manner of death.

“This diagnosis took my breath away,” said Kristin Johnson, Greg Johnson’s wife of 22 years. “Greg’s death shattered our world, and we never once thought this disease was something he struggled with. He experienced very few symptoms that we knew of, but he spoke of his concussions often. I remember the exact moment he told me his heart condition forcing him to retire was a blessing because he couldn’t take another hit. He knew his hockey career had a profound impact on his brain.”

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community