CTE found in brain tissue of former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson, who died in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The late NHL veteran and Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson was diagnosed with CTE, according to post-mortem brain tissue analysis through the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Johnson played 14 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and the Preds.

He died by suicide in July 2019.

His wife of 22 years, Kristin Johnson and their daughters released the results on Wednesday. According to the Foundation, Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, diagnosed Johnson with CTE, but was unable to definitively stage it due to the manner of death.

“This diagnosis took my breath away,” said Kristin Johnson, Greg Johnson’s wife of 22 years. “Greg’s death shattered our world, and we never once thought this disease was something he struggled with. He experienced very few symptoms that we knew of, but he spoke of his concussions often. I remember the exact moment he told me his heart condition forcing him to retire was a blessing because he couldn’t take another hit. He knew his hockey career had a profound impact on his brain.”