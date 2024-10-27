Watch Now
Lions host Titans in what looks like a lopsided matchup of 5-1 and 1-5 teams at Ford Field

Charles Krupa/AP
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, second from right, celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in what seems like a mismatch.

Detroit is 5-1 and the Titans are 5-1, leading to a double-digit spread. With quarterback Will Levis likely getting another week to rest his shoulder, Mason Rudolph is expected to make his second straight start.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the league's best this season.

He joined Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Roger Staubach as the four players in league history to have a passer rating of 140 or better in three straight games.

