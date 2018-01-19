LIVE: Gold medalists Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber speak at Nassar sentencing
Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber appeared at the sentencing for Larry Nassar in Lansing court on Friday morning.
- MSU Board of Trustees holding special meeting on Friday over Nassar case
- Nassar complains in letter, says he's worried about ability to face victims
This is the fourth day of victim impact statements. Wieber spoke first on Friday morning. Raisman spoke later after a brief recess.
Watch live below.
Watch Wieber's impact statement below.
Watch Raisman's impact statement below:
Nassar complains about judge in letter
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina responded by calling Dr. Larry Nassar's complaints "delusional." He faces seven first-degree criminal sexual abuse charges.
Judge addresses Larry Nassar complaint letter
Before former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar learns his sentence, he is facing days of impact statements from his victims.