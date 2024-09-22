Maalik Murphy throws for 216 yards, 3 TDs to lead Duke over Middle Tennessee 45-17

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Duke to a 45-17 victory over Middle Tennessee State Saturday.

Tight end Nicky Dalmolin caught four passes for 100 yards and two scores as the Blue Devils (4-0) won their sixth straight game dating back to last season. Star Thomas rushed for 111 yards and two TDs.

Duke turned three first-quarter fumble recoveries into touchdowns and scored 28 points.

Jaiden Credle, who finished with 125 yards, ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the second snap of the game to put Middle Tennessee (1-3) on the board first. Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato passed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

With just under 6 minutes left in the third quarter and Duke leading 38-10, a storm settled over Murfreesboro and caused a weather delay of about 1 hour, 42 minutes.

This was a homecoming of sorts for Duke's first-year coach Manny Diaz. He was defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee from 2006 through 2009. Two of his current assistants were also on the Blue Raiders' staff.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: At least the Blue Devils didn't score 26 points. Each of their first three victories came with them scoring 26. The Duke defense established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the ACC by proving itself against MTSU. QB Maalik Murphy is settling in under center. The Texas transfer took over for Riley Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame.

Middle Tennessee State: Suffice it to say, the toughest part of the Blue Raiders' schedule is behind them. They had to deal with Mississippi as well as Duke. Their high-octane offense will have better opportunities to shine as the season progresses.