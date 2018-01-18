Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Cindy Crawford featured in early-release Super Bowl ads

Fair
The volcano of Super Bowl ads is already spilling over to the public on social media, 17 days before the biggest football game on the planet.
Among the ads that have already been released is a spot featuring actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage between a new Doritos flavor and a Mountain Dew flavor.
Another Pepsi add features Cindy Crawford recreating her iconic Super Bowl ad from 1992. Her new spot features her son, 16-year-old Presley.
Actor Matt Damon is featured in another ad, a partnership between his Water.org organization and Stella Atrois beer.
According to Sports Illustrated, a 30-second ad is projected to cost more than $5 million this year.
Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
Tennessee Titans officials announced they have conducted their first interview for a head coach candidate.
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina responded by calling Dr. Larry Nassar's complaints "delusional." He faces seven first-degree criminal sexual abuse charges.
Before former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar learns his sentence, he is facing days of impact statements from his victims.
Justin Timberlake discussed the Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy in a new interview with Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe telling the radio DJ…
After days of talks, North and South Korea have agreed to march together at the 2018 Winter Olympics under a unified flag.