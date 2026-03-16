Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
138  WX Alerts 6  Closings/Delays
Sports

Actions

McDavid has 3 assists, Draisaitl injured in the Oilers' 3-1 win over the Predators

Predators Oilers Hockey
JASON FRANSON/AP
Nashville Predators goalie Justus Annunen (29) is crashed into by Edmonton Oilers' Jason Dickinson (16) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Predators Oilers Hockey
Posted

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl scored, but was injured soon after and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Sunday to end a two-game losing streak.

Draisaitl took a hard early hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt. The Edmonton star came back for a couple of shifts, but didn’t return for the start of the second period.

Matthew Savoie and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves. The Oilers are 16-1-3 record in their last 20 games against Nashville.

Fedor Svechkov scored for the Predators, and Justus Annunen stopped 27 shots. They have lost six of eight.

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm picked up his 30th assist. He came over from Nashville at the 2023 trade deadline.

Up next

Predators: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.