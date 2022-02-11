Mike Vrabel wins 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named the 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Vrabel was announced as the winner Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

Vrabel led the Titans to 12 wins in the regular season, the most the team has had in more than ten years.

The team won the AFC South for the second year in a row and earned the number one seed in this year's AFC Playoffs.

It's not the first accolade of the season for the Titans leader.

Vrabel was also named the 2021 Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

It's the first time in franchise history a coach for the Titans or Oilers have won the award.