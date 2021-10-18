Watch
MLB to provide certain minor leaguers housing in 2022

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, New York Mets minor league pitcher Gary Cornish, of the Mets Class A New York-Penn League Brooklyn Cyclones, eats his habitual breakfast in the parking lot of the Red Lion Inn & Suites in New York where he and the other members of his team stay when the team is not traveling. Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, first reported Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, on the owners’ decision, saying the league would require teams to provide housing either via stipends to fully cover housing or by arranging the lodging themselves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 18, 2021
Beginning next season, Major League Baseball will provide housing to certain minor league players.

According to ESPN, who first reported the news, the league will either offer accommodation via stipends that fully cover housing or arrange the lodging itself. Still, the decision has not yet been decided.

In a statement to the Associated Press, MLB said they "are in the process of finalizing the details of that policy and expect it to be announced and in place for the 2022 season."

Those who will receive housing have not been announced, the news outlets reported.

The AP reported that this would help relieve the burden on some players who make $12,880 a season.

According to the AP, minor league players' minimum salaries were raised this year from $290 to $500 a week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.

