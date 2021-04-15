MNPS enshrines 12 new members in sports Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools welcomed 12 new members Thursday into its sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony at the Martin Professional Development Center was the first time the induction ceremony included combined inductee classes.

The 2020 Class joined the 2021 Class due to last year's ceremony being put on hold due to COVID-19.

Four Nashville sports greats were inducted in the 2021 class including Farrell Owens, the first general manager of the Nashville Sounds.

Owens and Ben Jobe were inducted posthumously. Jobe coached for multiple years in both the NCAA and NBA.

Derica Dunn and Wayne Parker joined them in this years class.

Dunn was a trackstar at Glencliff High School and she also ran for Tennessee State University. Parker spent decades in Metro coaching both wrestling and football.

The 2020 Class was announced back in to 2019 and included 8 members:

Daniel “Dan” Peery Eskew, McGavock High School

Walter Howard Fisher Sr., Pearl High School

Larry E. Howse, Glencliff High School

Sandra McMurtry, DuPont High School (posthumous)

Mose Phillips, Jr., Hillsboro High School

Sean Waller, Hunters Lane High School

James “Doc” Shelton, Hume-Fogg High School

Homer “Butch” Stinson, Cohn High School