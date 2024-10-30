Mookie Betts' high school baseball coach cheering him on from Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dodgers and Yankees meet again as the World Series continues Wednesday night.

There's one Middle Tennessee man who takes great pride in watching a superstar in Dodger Blue.

For Mike Morrison, this year's World Series is personal.

"I grew up a Braves fan," he said.

He still cheers for the Braves, but this week, he's changed allegiances. This huge baseball fan is also known as coach. For 29 years, Coach Morrison has been teaching the game at Overton High School. His most famous pupil is Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts.

"Best I have ever coached," he said.

Betts and Morrison have remained close after graduation and the head coach has been in the stands to watch his student play all over the country.

"Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Atlanta," he said.

On this night, Coach Morrison was hoping to see Betts and the Dodgers win Game 4 and take the Fall Classic. But baseball is a funny game and Game 4 turns on the Dodgers in the 3rd inning. The Yankees bats would come alive late in Game 4, and the Dodgers dreams of winning a championship are put on hold.

However, the hopes of one coach remain with another game looming.

Whether Betts and the Dodgers win Game 5 or have to head back to L.A., Coach Morrison will watch and cheer for his friend.