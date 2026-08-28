MTSU football team to wear jersey with patch honoring Dolly Parton for season opener

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State's football team will honor Dolly Parton with a jersey patch in their season opener.

Athletic Director Chris Massaro and dean of the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment Beverly Keel revealed the design at the Center for Popular Music on Friday.

Massaro said one of the jerseys will be donated to the center, whose director, Charlie Dahan, said the jersey will be a "wonderful addition" to the "great Dolly stuff" they have.

The Blue Raiders will wear the jerseys in their season opener against Murray State on September 5.