MTSU strength and conditioning center to be named after Titans player, MTSU alum Kevin Byard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Blue Raider and Tennessee Titans star Kevin Byard will have the strength and conditioning center in the new Student-Athlete Performance Center at MTSU named after him after making a "significant gift" to the Build Blue Campaign.

"I am super excited about the future of MTSU athletics and the impact that this new facility will have for not only recruiting, but the development of the student-athletes," said Byard. "I am proud to be an alumnus of this great institution."

The campaign has now secured more than $18 million in donor cash, pledges and additional funds for the athletic facility changes at the university.

"During his time at MTSU, Kevin embodied what a student-athlete is all about in the leadership and high character he displayed in all facets of his life," said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro. "This generous gift is another demonstration of his leadership, and we are extremely grateful for all that Kevin has done and continues to do for his university. KB was one of the hardest working student-athletes we have ever had, and we are proud to carry that legacy for generations to come. We are honored to put his name on the strength and conditioning center."

The center will provide all student-athletes with new facilities for weight training, nutrition, and sports medicine. It will also be the new home for MTSU Football.