Mukhtar's Magic leads Nashville SC to next round of MLS Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hany Mukhtar lived up to his billing, scoring a brace to lead Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory against Orlando City SC to advance in the MLS Playoffs.

Orlando City got on the board first in the 14th minute behind Daryl Dike's header, but Mukhtar scored from distance just seven minutes later to tie the game at one.

A disallowed goal for offside against Nashville SC kept the game locked at one going into the the half.

Nashville's MVP candidate then produced a moment of magic in the 74th minute against the run of play.

Mukhtar took the ball on his left foot and dribbled 20 yards, blistering the Orlando defense before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Jhonder Cadiz put the game out of reach right before the final whistle as Orlando was pushing for an equalizer.

Nashville SC was able to hold the lead and get the win to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals in front of more than 26,000 raucous supporters.

They will travel north to play Philadelphia Union Sunday night with the winner advancing to the conference final.