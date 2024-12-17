My Cause, My Cleats showcases the Titans' empathy for nonprofit efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many players across the NFL, including the Tennessee Titans, this past weekend was a chance to shed light on their favorite charities through a special initiative.

You may have noticed some fancy footwear Titans players wore this past weekend.

"I wanted St. Jude on there, and let the experts handle that. I'm not an artsy guy," offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill said.

It's all part of the NFL initiative My Cause, My Cleats where players sport some colorful designs to showcase their favorite charity or organization.

"I just love what they do, helping kids and stuff. I just wanted to help a nonprofit," Brunskill said.

For some players, the cleats have a deeper, more personal meaning.

"My father is a skin cancer survivor and I want to honor him," running back Julius Chestnut said.

"I chose breast cancer because I lost a very close friend this past year," cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. "She was like my best friend — someone that I was close to and just an inspiration."

This year, players weren't the only ones who got involved for a cause.

The Titans staff participated in My Cause My Sneaks, designing and wearing some special tennis shoes.

"I did the color, and I put a wheel on the side," ground crewman Joey Thomas said. "My foundation is Gunners Wheels that I'm supporting, and they support wheelchairs for dogs in need so they provide wheelchairs for families that can't afford them for their dogs. Sometimes dogs have to be put down, where they can't walk or aren't mobile enough, this gives a family another option instead of that route."

Sporting these colorful kicks is just another way the NFL hopes to spread the message for these worthy organizations.