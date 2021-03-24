NASCAR drivers to virtually race on streets of Chicago

NASCAR announced Wednesday that its Cup Series drivers would race through the streets of Chicago to compete for its eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which is set to take place June 2.

According to NASCAR, racers will virtually drive through Chicago, which was made possible with scans of real-life streets and avenues through a partnership with the city and iRacing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was "thrilled to work with NASCAR and iRacing" as fans will be able to to experience Chicago in "a way that has never been done before."

NASCAR began the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series last year when real racing was temporarily paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FS1 will broadcast the race.

This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series will be raced on a dirt track for the first time since 1970, The Associated Press reported.