Nashville awarded Super Bowl LXIV at new Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is officially getting the Super Bowl.

The National Football League announced Tuesday that Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the new Nissan Stadium, marking the first time Music City will host the league’s championship game.

The announcement was made during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando following a review by the league’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by NFL owners.

“There it is,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on social media shortly after the vote. “Now official: The city of Nashville has been awarded Super Bowl LXIV, as the Music City will host in February of 2030.”

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the great fan events in our history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey.”

Goodell credited Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, the Tennessee Titans organization and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for helping make the event possible.

The Titans and Nashville leaders spent years preparing a formal bid to host the game. Ahead of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco earlier this year, Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill and Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President and CEO Deana Ivey traveled to California to study how the Bay Area organized Super Bowl events and operations.

Goodell also hinted Nashville’s selection could be coming during the steel topping-out ceremony for the new Nissan Stadium in November.

The enclosed stadium, which is under construction on Nashville’s East Bank, is expected to open in 2027.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” Strunk said in a statement. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state.”

Ivey called the announcement “a defining moment for Nashville and Tennessee.”

“This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase the dynamic and creative character of Nashville to a global audience and to deliver a Super Bowl experience that is distinctly Music City,” Ivey said.

Nashville previously hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, which drew an estimated 600,000 fans and generated approximately $224 million in economic impact for the city.

City and state leaders expect the Super Bowl to bring significant tourism, media exposure and economic activity through hotels, restaurants, concerts, corporate events and fan experiences.

“Tennessee’s selection to host the 2030 Super Bowl is a proud moment for our state,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

In addition to the game itself, Super Bowl week in Nashville is expected to include NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and community initiatives, including the NFL Source procurement program for local and underrepresented businesses.

A Super Bowl press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Nissan Stadium. A free community celebration featuring live music, a drone show, fireworks and special guests is also planned for 7:30 p.m. on Lower Broadway.