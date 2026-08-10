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Nashville Kats win Arena Football One championship

Nashville Kats
Nashville Kats
Nashville Kats
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CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Kats won the Arena Football One Arena Crown championship with a 59-53 win over the Albany Firebirds at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.

This was the second season for AF1, with the Kats losing in the championship game in 2025.

This year's game came down to the wire, with Roderick Perry tackling Albany quarterback Sam Castranova just short of the goal line as time expired.

Nashville quarterback and AF1 Player of the Year, Tyler Kulka threw for 348 yards on 25-32 passes.

The Kats are in their third stint as a franchise, with former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher part of the ownership group.

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