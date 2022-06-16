Watch
Sports

Actions

Nashville not chosen as site to host 2026 World Cup match

Nissan Stadium
WTVF
File photo - Nissan Stadium on April 19, 2022
Nissan Stadium
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 18:26:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will not be hosting a 2026 World Cup match.

Soccer's governing body, FIFA announced the North American sites Thursday afternoon.

Nashville put forth a compelling bid to host a game at Nissan Stadium, but Music City ultimately was not named as a site to host a match during the world's most popular sporting event.

The city made the final cut to have the chance of being selected and FIFA officials even visited Nashville in 2021.

Teams selected in the central region included Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey and Mexico City.

"While we're deeply disappointed, we've known since the beginning that we were a long shot," said Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp CEO Buth Spyridon.

Nashville began the bid process back in 2018.

"You never know what goes into theses final decisions, but we are very appreciative to FIFA for the opportunity to compete," Spyridon said after the decision Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap