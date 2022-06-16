Nashville not chosen as site to host 2026 World Cup match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will not be hosting a 2026 World Cup match.

Soccer's governing body, FIFA announced the North American sites Thursday afternoon.

Nashville put forth a compelling bid to host a game at Nissan Stadium, but Music City ultimately was not named as a site to host a match during the world's most popular sporting event.

The city made the final cut to have the chance of being selected and FIFA officials even visited Nashville in 2021.

Teams selected in the central region included Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey and Mexico City.

"While we're deeply disappointed, we've known since the beginning that we were a long shot," said Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp CEO Buth Spyridon.

Nashville began the bid process back in 2018.

"You never know what goes into theses final decisions, but we are very appreciative to FIFA for the opportunity to compete," Spyridon said after the decision Thursday evening.