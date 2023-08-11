Nashville Predators' Craft Beer Festival kicks off at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are throwing the Craft Beer Festival today at Bridgestone Arena! The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 10:00 p.m.

Organizers say the proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. It's a mission is to build philanthropic partnerships to improve the lives of youth and their families. They're encouraging everyone to get out of the summer heat and be at Bridgestone for craft brews, food, games and entertainment.

Tickets are $85.

The Predators say they appreciate everyone who's able to make it there and anyone who is able to make a contribution to their organization.