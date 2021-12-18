Nashville Predators postpone next three games due to COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today the National Hockey League announced that all games for the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins will be postponed at least through the league's holiday break on December 26th, due to concern over the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and potential spread in the coming days.

For the Predators, this means the following three games will be postponed:

December 19th at the Carolina Hurricanes

December 21st versus the Winnipeg Jets

December 23rd at the Florida Panthers

The decision was made by the medical groups of the NHL, the NHLPA and the clubs.

The League is still in the process of reviewing and revisiting its regular season schedule.