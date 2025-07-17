Nashville Predators release schedule for 2025-26 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have released their schedule for the 2025-26 season!

They will begin their 2025-26 season at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets!

The schedule features 40 regular-season home games, with the first two going on sale on September 1. The Preds will also take part in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden in November. There, they will return to Stockholm and play two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The regular season will pause from February 6th through 24th for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

You can find information for tickets here!