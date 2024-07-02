Nashville Predators release schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season, home opener on October 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have released their schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season!

The Preds kick off their season on October 10 at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars.

The schedule features 14 back-to-backs and have two season-long five-game homestands on the schedule Jan. 11 through 21 and Feb. 8 through 27.

Single game tickets go on sale beginning August 28, with presale the day prior. You can view the full schedule below.

The #Preds schedule is out. Home and season opener Oct. 10th vs Dallas. Host the Stanley Cup champion Panthers Feb. 25th. Playoff rematch with Canucks at home Jan. 29th. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/DnNXY43M5d — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) July 2, 2024