Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nashville Predators release schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season, home opener on October 10

Filip Forsberg signed by Preds for eight years
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after scoring his third goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators have re-signed Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Filip Forsberg signed by Preds for eight years
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 02, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have released their schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season!

The Preds kick off their season on October 10 at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars.

The schedule features 14 back-to-backs and have two season-long five-game homestands on the schedule Jan. 11 through 21 and Feb. 8 through 27.

Single game tickets go on sale beginning August 28, with presale the day prior. You can view the full schedule below.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community