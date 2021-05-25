Watch
Nashville Predators to increase fan attendance for Game 6 against Carolina

Mark Humphrey/AP
The Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes play during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:32:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators announced that nearly 2,000 additional fans will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 against Carolina.

The Predators announced the update Tuesday, saying the NHL approved the capacity increase. A little more than 14,000 fans will now be allowed inside the arena. Click here for ticket information.

This means the Predators will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the 2021 Playoffs.

The Predators said the Game 6 increase is based on the success of health and safety protocols, as well as a "calibration of outside air flow requirements used uniformly throughout the League to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs."

Face masks are still required when you're inside and even on the plaza. You can take it off when you're eating or drinking.

The series is now tied 2-2, as the Preds head back to Carolina for Game 5 Tuesday night.

