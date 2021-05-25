Nashville Predators to increase fan attendance for Game 6 against Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators announced that nearly 2,000 additional fans will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 against Carolina.

The Predators announced the update Tuesday, saying the NHL approved the capacity increase. A little more than 14,000 fans will now be allowed inside the arena. Click here for ticket information.

TFW you're increasing capacity for Game 6!



YUP, we're going from 12,135 fans --> 14,107! 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙜𝙤 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙖𝙩 1 𝙋𝙈 𝘾𝙏.



BE HERE: https://t.co/aQqfblhyhj pic.twitter.com/feOtHryweo — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 25, 2021

This means the Predators will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the 2021 Playoffs.

The Predators said the Game 6 increase is based on the success of health and safety protocols, as well as a "calibration of outside air flow requirements used uniformly throughout the League to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs."

Face masks are still required when you're inside and even on the plaza. You can take it off when you're eating or drinking.

The series is now tied 2-2, as the Preds head back to Carolina for Game 5 Tuesday night.