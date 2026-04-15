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Nashville SC advances to Champions Cup semifinal in historic victory over Club América

Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer
Fernando Llano/AP
Hany Mukhtar of the United States' Nashville SC celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Mexico's America during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Boys in Gold continue to make history, stunning Club América 1-0 on aggregate in Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg at Estadio Azteca.

This marks the first time an MLS side has emerged from the Azteca victorious.

Hany Mukhtar scored the series-winning goal in the 51st minute, combining with Cristian Espinoza.

Nashville will play the first leg of the semifinal at home against the winner of Seattle Sounders and Tigres. That timing will be announced following that match on Wednesday.

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