Nashville SC advances to Champions Cup semifinal in historic victory over Club América

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Boys in Gold continue to make history, stunning Club América 1-0 on aggregate in Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg at Estadio Azteca.

This marks the first time an MLS side has emerged from the Azteca victorious.

Hany Mukhtar scored the series-winning goal in the 51st minute, combining with Cristian Espinoza.

Hany Mukhtar is named Player of the Match after his decisive goal sends Nashville SC through 🏅 pic.twitter.com/fJ1BccDkwW — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 15, 2026

Nashville will play the first leg of the semifinal at home against the winner of Seattle Sounders and Tigres. That timing will be announced following that match on Wednesday.