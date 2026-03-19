Nashville SC advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals for first time in team history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC has advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in team history, after eliminating Inter Miami on a 1-1 draw.

The Boys in Gold entered the game needing either a win or any draw other than 0-0 to advance due to the primary tiebreaker for each Concacaf Champions Cup home and away series being away goals scored.

Crisitian Espinoza was the man who sent the team into the next round, scoring a game-tying goal in the 74th minute. He also earned Player of the Match honors.

The team has remained unbeaten through the first eight matches across all competitions this season. This feat is the first for the Boys in Gold.

Goalkeeper Brian Schwake is now 10W-0L-3D in his first 13 starts. No other goalkeeper in MLS history has gone unbeaten in their first 13 starts with a club.

Nashville will now play Club América in the Champions Cup quarterfinals. Those game times will be announced at a later date.