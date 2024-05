NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC has announced the departure of head coach Gary Smith and Assistant Coach Steve Guppy from the Club.

This ends a 7-year tenure of the club's first head coach. Over the course of the seven years, the team reached the playoffs for six consecutive seasons and the Leagues Cup 2023 Final.

Current Player Development Coach with Nashville SC Rumba Munthali will step up as Interim Head Coach as they search for Smith's replacement.