CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVF) — Nashville SC clinched a berth in the MLS Playoffs following a 6-3 comeback victory against FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati took a 3-1 lead, but Nashville SC scored five straight goals to come away with the victory.

Randall Leal and C.J. Sappong each scored a brace with Leal's goal in the 76th minute giving Nashville SC lead.

Walker Zimmerman and Ake Loba both added goals to finish out the scoring.

Nashville SC have made the MLS Playoffs both years they have been in MLS.